Fire breaks out at Sundarbans’ Chandpai range

A fire broke out in in Chandpai range of East Sundarbans of Bagarhat this afternoon.

The fire originated in Amarbunia area of the mangrove forest around 3:00pm, said Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans eastern division.

Forest guards are working to control the fire, Nurul Karim told our Bagerhat correspondent.

On information, a team of Morrelgonj Fire Service has already left for the spot to douse the blaze.

The forest official could not confirm how the fire broke out.