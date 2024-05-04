Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat May 4, 2024 06:53 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 07:04 PM

Fire breaks out at Sundarbans’ Chandpai range

Star file photo

A fire broke out in in Chandpai range of East Sundarbans of Bagarhat this afternoon.

The fire originated in Amarbunia area of the mangrove forest around 3:00pm, said Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans eastern division.

Forest guards are working to control the fire, Nurul Karim told our Bagerhat correspondent.

On information, a team of Morrelgonj Fire Service has already left for the spot to douse the blaze.

The forest official could not confirm how the fire broke out.

