Fire breaks out at filling station in Bogura

Owner, wife suffer burn injuries, witness says

A fire broke out at a filling station in Bogura's Dhunat upazila this afternoon.

The owner of the filling station and his wife suffered burn injuries in the fire, our Bogura correspondent reports.

One fire engine was fighting to douse the fire that started around 4:45pm at the filling station in Sonahata Bazar. The fire was still raging as of 7:00pm, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Shamsul Alam, station officer of Dhunat Fire Service and Civil Defense, told The Daily Star, "It is not known how the fire started. But this filling station and an oil lorry also caught fire. Currently, we have one fire engine working, but several engines are on the way from Bogura, Gabtali, Sherpur upazila."

Shishir Mandal, a local journalist who was present at the spot, said, " The owner of the pump Nirab, 50, and his wife were burnt in the fire. They were sent to a local hospital."

A lorry, a truck and two other tractors were torched in the fire. A CNG mechanic's shop adjacent to the pump was also burnt down.