Father, son killed in Mymensingh crash

Two people were killed and 12 others injured after a bus crashed into a local mosque on Mymesningh-Sherpur road in Tarakanda upazila this morning.

The victims are Md Parvez Mia, 35, and his son Md Hasan Mia, 8, of Sanarpar village in Narayanganj, police said.

Quoting locals, Md Tipu Sultan, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station, said the accident took place around 8:00am when the Sherpur-bound bus hit a roadside mosque at Taaldighi area after the driver lost control. Two people died on the spot and 12 were injured.

The injured persons were admitted at different hospitals.

Police went to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

The bus was seized but its driver managed to flee.

A case has been filed with Tarakanda Police Station.