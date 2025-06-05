Explosions erupt as cylinder-laden truck overturns

A truck loaded with over 200 gas cylinders overturned, setting off a series of explosions on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway near Brahmanbaria bypass at Birasar early yesterday.

A truck loaded with over 200 gas cylinders overturned, setting off a series of explosions on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway near Brahmanbaria bypass at Birasar early yesterday.

Video of ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়ায় গ্যাস সিলিন্ডার বোঝাই ট্রাক উল্টে বিস্ফোরণ, ভয়াবহ অগ্নিকাণ্ড

The initial accident had occurred around 4:30am triggering the explosion. Since then, the vicinity of the site has been rocked with explosions while a fire rages on.

PHOTO: MASUK HRIDOY

Md Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said cylinders were shooting upwards with each explosion.

According to police, the truck overturned due to the poor condition of the road. No casualties were reported immediately.

PHOTO: MASUK HRIDOY

PHOTO: MASUK HRIDOY