Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:02 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:18 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Explosions erupt as cylinder-laden truck overturns

Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:02 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:18 AM
Our Correspondent, Brahmanbaria
Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:02 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:18 AM
Brahmanbaria gas cylinder truck explosion
Photo: Masuk Hridoy
A truck loaded with over 200 gas cylinders overturned, setting off a series of explosions on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway near Brahmanbaria bypass at Birasar early yesterday.

 

A truck loaded with over 200 gas cylinders overturned, setting off a series of explosions on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway near Brahmanbaria bypass at Birasar early yesterday.

The initial accident had occurred around 4:30am triggering the explosion. Since then, the vicinity of the site has been rocked with explosions while a fire rages on.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

PHOTO: MASUK HRIDOY

Md Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said cylinders were shooting upwards with each explosion.

According to police, the truck overturned due to the poor condition of the road.  No casualties were reported immediately.

PHOTO: MASUK HRIDOY

PHOTO: MASUK HRIDOY

PHOTO: MASUK HRIDOY

 

 
Related topic:
gas cylinder blastgas cylinder explosion
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

gas cylinder blast

2 workers killed in gas cylinder blast at Ctg dockyard

6y ago

1 killed as car gas cylinder explodes in Ashulia

9y ago
Microbus gas cylinder blast in Tangail

Microbus gas cylinder blast kills 3 in Tangail

6y ago

Eight die in Mumbai restaurant fire

9y ago
Chittagong city map

Mother, 2 children burnt in Ctg cylinder blast

7y ago