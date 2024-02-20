DUET teacher among 2 killed in Gazipur road accident

Two people, including a teacher of Dhaka University of Engineering & Technology (DUET), were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle on the Tongi flyover in Kaderia area this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as DUET teacher Ram Krishna Saha, 32, and Didarul Alam Dinar, 34, from Narayanganj.

Dinar was driving the motorcycle, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Shofiul Alam, sub-inspector of Tongi East Police Station.

"The accident took place around 12:00pm when a bus rammed the ride-sharing bike carrying the two, leaving them dead on the spot," the SI said.

The bus was seized, the SI said, adding that the driver managed to flee.