Driver killed as auto-rickshaw, bus collide in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
The driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was killed when the vehicle collided head-on with a bus on Toke Bypass in Gazipur this morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakkar, our local correspondent reports quoting Sujan Ranjan Talukder, a sub-inspector of Toke Nayan Bazar Police Investigation Centre.

A Gazipur-bound bus collided head-on with an oncoming CNG-run auto-rickshaw around 6:00am on Toke Bypass of Dhaka-Kishoreganj Highway, the police official said.

The auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, he said, adding that his body has been recovered.

Mohammad Azad, a senior officer of Kapasia Fire Service Station, told The Daily Star that members of the fire service removed the vehicles from the highway.

Traffic movement on the highway is normal, he added.

