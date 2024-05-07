Driver killed, 3 injured in Tangail road accident

A truck driver was killed and three people were injured after the vehicle collided with a covered-van on Bangabandhu Bridge East Link Road in Tangail today.

The accident took place in Soratoil area under Kalihati upazila around 5:00am, said police.

Mohammad Sujon, 30, from Kalyanpur village in Daulatpur upazila, Kushtia died on the spot, reports our Tangail correspondent.

The injured, including the covered-van driver, were sent to Tangail General Hospital and Khaja Yunus Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj.

Following the accident, a long tailback was created on the highway for around three hours, said Liton Miah, a sub-inspector of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.

The situation became normal after police removed the wreckages from the spot around 8:00am.

Police seized both the vehicles.