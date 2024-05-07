Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue May 7, 2024 10:11 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 10:14 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Driver killed, 3 injured in Tangail road accident

Star Digital Report
Tue May 7, 2024 10:11 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 10:14 PM
Photo: Collected

A truck driver was killed and three people were injured after the vehicle collided with a covered-van on Bangabandhu Bridge East Link Road in Tangail today.

The accident took place in Soratoil area under Kalihati upazila around 5:00am, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mohammad Sujon, 30, from Kalyanpur village in Daulatpur upazila, Kushtia died on the spot, reports our Tangail correspondent.

The injured, including the covered-van driver, were sent to Tangail General Hospital and Khaja Yunus Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj.

Following the accident, a long tailback was created on the highway for around three hours, said Liton Miah, a sub-inspector of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.

The situation became normal after police removed the wreckages from the spot around 8:00am.

Police seized both the vehicles.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মিল্টনের আশ্রয়কেন্দ্রের সাময়িক দায়িত্ব নিয়েছে শামসুল হক ফাউন্ডেশন

মিল্টন গ্রেপ্তার হওয়ার পর তার দুই প্রতিষ্ঠানে থাকা অসহায় লোকদের দেখাশোনা ও পরিচর্যার ভার আলহাজ্ব শামসুল হক ফাউন্ডেশনকে দিয়েছে ডিএমপির গোয়েন্দা শাখা (ডিবি)।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সাকিব আল হাসানকে দেখতে গিয়ে স্কুলশিক্ষার্থী বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্ট

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification