Driver, helper killed in two-truck collision in Dinajpur

A truck driver and his helper were killed as their vehicle collided head-on with another truck in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat upazila this morning.

The accident took place at Osmanpur Tinmatha intersection near TNT intersection of the Dinajpur-Gobindganj regional highway around 7:30am.

The deceased are Golam Rabbani, 45, son of Momtaj Ali of Mirgram-Choumuhoni village of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila and Mohammad Rezwan, 34, son of late Kamal Uddin of the same village.

They were in a corn-laden truck going to Gobindganj from Dinajpur then it collided with a fertiliser-laden truck heading to Dinajpur from Bogura.

Ghoraghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asaduzzaman Asad said, "Two trucks and goods involved in the accident are in police custody. The families of the deceased have been informed. The driver and helper of the other truck escaped. The bodies of the two deceased are in the upazila health complex. A regular case will be filed under the Road Control Act."