CTG train crash leaves family mourning death of two-year-old

A family's return to their ancestral home for Eid-ul-Azha turned into a night of grief when their CNG-run auto-rickshaw was struck by a train on the Kalurghat Bridge late last night.

At 10:30pm, the Cox's Bazar-bound Parjatan Express collided with several vehicles stuck on the narrow bridge, including the auto-rickshaw carrying Sajjadun Nur, a graphic designer by profession, his wife Jubaiya Isra, and their two-year-old daughter Meherima Nur Ayesha.

The two-year-old was among the three people killed in the accident.

Her parents survived but suffered injuries.

A viral video from a local hospital showed Sajjadun holding his daughter's lifeless body, overcome with grief.

"Maybe I've sinned," he cried. "But what was her fault? She just asked for some water…"

The family had rented the auto-rickshaw from Bahaddarhat, intending a short, familiar trip to East Gomdondi in Boalkhali upazila.

According to Md Nezam Uddin, stationmaster at Janalihut, the Parjatan Express had left Cox's Bazar at 7:45pm and reached the Kalurghat Bridge by 10:00pm.

At the time of the collision, several CNG-run auto-rickshaws and motorcycles were stuck on the bridge. One vehicle had reportedly broken down, causing a bottleneck on the narrow crossing.

"According to safety protocols, trains are required to stop at the eastern end of the bridge and wait for a signal from the lineman before proceeding. But in this case, the train ignored the signal and and sped onto the bridge, resulting in a fatal crash," the station master added.

Chandgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Aftab Uddin confirmed that at least three people, including Ayesha, were killed in the incident. Five others suffered injuries and were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.