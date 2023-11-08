Cop's wrist blown away in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur

5 other cops were injured in the explosion during garment workers and law enforcers

A "sound grenade explosion" inside an armoured personnel carrier in Gazipur blew away the wrist of a policeman and injured 5 more.

The explosion took place during a clash with garment workers this evening in the Naojor area on Dhaka-Tangail Highway around 3:00pm.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbub Alam told The Daily Star that six policemen were injured in an accident in APC.

"We suspected that the explosion took place after the pin of a sound grenade came off somehow," he added.

Three of the injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 6:15pm.

They are constables Fuad Hasan, 30, Morshed Khan, 30, and sub-inspector Prabir, inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, told The Daily Star.

Of them, Fuad's right wrist was blown away, said the police official.