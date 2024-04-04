Contractor dies after being hit by car in the capital

A man died after being hit by a private car in Dhaka's ECB Chattar area this evening.

The victim Helal Uddin, 40, was a construction contractor.

The accident took place around 5:00pm

According to his colleague Mehedi Hasan, Helel had been overseeing construction work at a building in the Matikata area. As he went outside in the afternoon, a private car hit him, leaving him critically injuried.

He was first taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. As his condition detoriated, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 7:00pm.

Shamimul Hasan, duty officer of Cantonment Police Station, said police seized the car and detained its driver.

Helal used to live in Tongi area with his family.

The body has been sent to hospital morgue for autopsy, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.