College student dies, friend injrued as bike skids off road near airport

A college student died and his friend was injured after their motorcycle skidded off the road in Dhaka's Airport area early today.

The deceased, identified as 18-year-old Ishtiaque Islam Safin, was a first-year student of Uttara Commerce College.

His friend Imam Hasan, 19, is receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The two friends were returning to their homes in Tongi after spending time with friends at 300-feet Road when the accident took place around 3:00am.

Safin, who was driving the bike, lost control, causing the motorcycle to skid off the road. Both fell on the road and suffered injuries, said Safin's uncle Pavel Ahmed.

They were first rushed to Kurmitola Genera Hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to DMCH where doctors declared Safin dead around 6:00am, he said.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body was kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.