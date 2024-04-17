Chinese engineer dies falling off under-construction Narayanganj building

A Chinese engineer died after falling from an under-construction building of a power plant at BSCIC area of Narayanganj's Fatullah upazila this morning.

The incident happened around 9:30am, said Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Model Police Station.

The deceased Xhang XI Bin, 55, a citizen of China, was a resident of Mugda area of Dhaka, the OC added.

The body was kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

Xhang XI Bin's interpreter Selim Reza said the victim was giving instructions about the construction work on the first floor next to an empty space, where wires were kept. He then slipped and fell through the wires to the ground floor.

Selim took him to Narayanganj General Hospital from where he was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He was declared dead around 11:15am at the DMCH, said inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

Legal action will be taken in this connection, said OC Nure Azam.