Body of missing schoolboy recovered from Kaptai Lake

The body of a boy who went missing while swimming on Kaptai Lake, was recovered today.

The victim is Dipen Chakma, 16, son of Maheshwar Chakma from Rajdwip area.

He was a tenth-grader at Rangamati Government High School.

The body was recovered by divers of Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence around 1:00pm near Rajbari Ghat, confirmed Abdul Mannan Ansari, its acting assistant director.

Dipen along with three of his friends tried to swim across the lake from Rajban Bihar Ghat to Rajdwip yesterday around 12 noon, but he drowned midway.

Despite extensive search efforts in the evening, divers were unable to locate him.

The rescue operation was suspended at 6:30pm and resumed this morning.