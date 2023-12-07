Biker among 3 killed in road crashes in Savar, Dhamrai

Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Dhaka's Savar and ​​Dhamrai upazilas this morning.

Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar Highway Police Station confirmed the incidents to our Savar correspondent.

The OC said that an Aricha-bound lorry hit a motorcycle around 8:30am while taking a U-turn in Savar's Prantikgate area, leaving Ismail Hossain, who was the pillion rider, dead on the spot.

The victim's father Khalil Mia who was driving the bike suffered injuries during the incident, and was admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital at Savar, the OC said.

The lorry was seized and its driver detained.

OC Abul Hasan also said two pedestrians -- Rubel Parvez and Abdul Mannan -- died when an Aricha-bound bus ran them over on the highway at Dhulibhita in Dhamrai around 9:30am.

Another pedestrian was seriously injured in the incident, the OC added.

The bus driver escaped but the vehicle was seized, he added.