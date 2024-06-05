Bangladeshi dies in Dubai road crash

A Bangladeshi expatriate has been killed in a road accident in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Alamgir, 55, of Sandwip upazila of Chattogram, reports UNB.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday on the Dubai-Al Ain road (E66 route), a major highway, the deceased's cousin Mohammad Riyadh, who also lives in Dubai, told media.

Alamgir, an electrical supervisor, had been out on the highway for maintenance work on street lights.

His car collided with another vehicle as he was turning the car around after dropping off some workers at the workplace. He died on the spot.

Mohiuddin Mithu, general secretary of Sandwip Association Abu Dhabi, also confirmed the death of Alamgir.

Alamgir had been residing in the UAE for 30 years, he added.

Currently, his body is being kept at the mortuary of Al Zimi Hospital in Al Ain. Alamgir's body will be brought back to Bangladesh following the necessary formalities.