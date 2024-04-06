Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 12:21 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 01:06 AM

Accidents & Fires

9-yr-old dies after being hit by three-wheeler in Demra

A nine-year-old boy died after being hit by a battery-powered three-wheeler in Dhaka's Demra area yesterday evening.

The victim, Sabbir Hossain, was a student of a local madrasa.

The accident took place around 6:30pm as Sabbir was crossing a road at Konapara area, near his father Nasir Uddin's tea stall.

Sabbir suffered critical injuries after the three-wheeler hit him. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 10:00pm, said Anisur Rahman, an uncle of the victim.

Sohel Rana, in-charge of Demra police outpost, said they seized the easy bike and detained its driver.

Sabbir was youngest among three siblings.

