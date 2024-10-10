Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 10, 2024 08:23 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 08:38 AM

Accidents & Fires

8 killed as private car falls into roadside canal in Pirojpur

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 10, 2024 08:23 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 08:38 AM
Photo: Collected

At least eight people, including four members of a family, died after a private car plunged into a roadside canal in Pirojpur early today.

Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of the Media wing of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, confirmed it.

Four of the deceased were identified as Motahar Hossain, 45, his wife Sabina, 36, their daughter Mukta, 10, and son Shoayeb, 2.

The other deceased include two children, one man and one woman.

Fire officials said they came to know about the accident in Kadamtala Bazar area of Pirojpur Sadar upazila around 2:15am.

On information, two fire engines along with police members and locals carried out the rescue operations.

