6 killed as bus, truck collide in Gopalganj

At least six people were killed and 24 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj this morning.

Four of the deceased were identified as Samad Ali, 40, Tania Afroj, 35, Sakibur Rahman, 35, and Roich Sheikh, 24.

Photo: Collected

The accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Majhigati area around 7:45am, said Abdullah Hel Baki, sub-inspector of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Imad Paribahan collided head-on with an oncoming truck, he said.

Photo: Collected

Five people died on the spot, the SI said, adding that the injured were rushed to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex and Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex.

Md Kamal Hossain from the Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex said that a total of 14 injured were admitted to the facility. Seven of them, who were critically injured, were referred to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Atiar Rahman, ward master at Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, confirmed that one woman was brought dead. Six others were admitted to the hospital, with one of them in a very critical condition.