55-yr-old dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Majhukhan area in Gazipur city this morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Faisal, son of Hasan Ali of Lakshipura village under Madaripur Police Station in Faridpur, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

The accident took place around 8:00am in Majhukhan area under ​ward 40 of Pubail in Gazipur City Corporation.

Pubail Police Station's Assistant Sub-Inspector Jewel Mia told The Daily Star that railway police were informed to recover the body.

Locals and eyewitnesses said the accident took place while Faisal was walking along the railway line.

Najiur Islam, in-charge of Narsingdi Railway Outpost, said railway police were sent to the spot after receiving information.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, he added.