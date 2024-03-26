Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:21 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:24 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

55-yr-old dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:21 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:24 PM
Gazipur

A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Majhukhan area in Gazipur city this morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Faisal, son of Hasan Ali of Lakshipura village under Madaripur Police Station in Faridpur, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident took place around 8:00am in Majhukhan area under ​ward 40 of Pubail in Gazipur City Corporation.

Pubail Police Station's Assistant Sub-Inspector Jewel Mia told The Daily Star that railway police were informed to recover the body.

Locals and eyewitnesses said the accident took place while Faisal was walking along the railway line.

Najiur Islam, in-charge of Narsingdi Railway Outpost, said railway police were sent to the spot after receiving information.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
border killing logo
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের গুলিতে নওগাঁয় নিহত ১, লালমনিরহাটে আরেকজন গুলিবিদ্ধ

‘এ ঘটনায় প্রতিবাদ জানানো হয়েছে এবং বিএসএফের সঙ্গে পতাকা বৈঠকের আমন্ত্রণ জানানো হয়েছে।’

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্টে একই পরিবারের ৫ জনের মৃত্যু

৫০ মিনিট আগে
push notification