5 injured as chariot hits overhead live wire during Ratha Yatra in Ctg

At least five people sustained injuries after being electrocuted during a Ratha Yatra procession in Chandanaish upazila of Chattogram today.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm in front of the Suchia Sathi Club on the way from the Barkal Shri Shri Radha Madhab Julan Temple to the Mahajan Ghat in Pathan Dondi.

The injured were identified as Ujjwal Dev, 46, Sujon Dutta, 40, Sourav Shil, 13, Deep, 13, Apurba Majumder, 12.

Citing witnesses, Md Nuruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Chandanaish Police Station, said a part of the chariot came in contact with an overhead live electric wire during the procession, leaving at least five participants electrocuted.

"All the injured were initially taken to Chandanaish Upazila Health Complex. Following primary treatment, three critically injured individuals were referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced care," he added.

Sub-Inspector Mohammad Alauddin of the CMCH police outpost confirmed that the three victims were admitted to the hospital around 5:00pm.

On July 8 last year, five people were electrocuted to death and 41 others injured during Ratha Yatra in Bogura town.