Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 08:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 08:23 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

4 trains stuck on Dhaka-Mymensingh rail line

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 08:12 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 08:23 PM
train hits crane
Photo: Shaheen Mollah/Star

After a train derailed in Dhaka's Tejgaon, four trains and passengers were stuck at Joydebpur and Tongi junctions on the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail line.

Teesta Express, Balaka Express, Kurigram Express, and one other passenger train were stuck till 7:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting rail officials.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dhaka's rail link snapped
Read more

Dhaka's rail link with most of Bangladesh snapped after derailment in Tejgaon

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Md Hanif Ali said due to the accident in Dhaka's Tejgaon, the Balaka Express train with passengers has been standing for over an hour. Meanwhile, the Dhaka-bound Teesta Express was approaching the station.

train accident in bangladesh today
Photo: Shaheen Mollah/Star

Tongi Junction Station Master Md Rakibur Rahman said two trains, including the Kurigram Express, are stuck at Tongi.

Tongi Junction Railway Police SI Chotan Sharma said police are working for the safety of passengers and to ensure that stranded passengers do not face any problems.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শরিফুল ইসলাম জিন্নাহ
|রাজনীতি

দুই মেয়াদে ফুলে ফেঁপে উঠেছে এমপি জিন্নাহর সম্পদ, স্ত্রীও হয়েছেন কোটিপতি

বগুড়া-২ আসনের (শিবগঞ্জ উপজেলার) জাতীয় পার্টির নেতা শরিফুল ইসলাম জিন্নাহ আওয়ামী লীগের জোট হিসেবে ২০১৪ সালে বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় এমপি নির্বাচিত হন। এর পরে ২০১৮ সালের জাতীয় নির্বাচনেও তিনি জাতীয়...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

তেজগাঁওয়ে ক্রেনের সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষে ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুত

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification