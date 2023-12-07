4 trains stuck on Dhaka-Mymensingh rail line

After a train derailed in Dhaka's Tejgaon, four trains and passengers were stuck at Joydebpur and Tongi junctions on the Dhaka-Mymensingh rail line.

Teesta Express, Balaka Express, Kurigram Express, and one other passenger train were stuck till 7:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting rail officials.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Md Hanif Ali said due to the accident in Dhaka's Tejgaon, the Balaka Express train with passengers has been standing for over an hour. Meanwhile, the Dhaka-bound Teesta Express was approaching the station.

Photo: Shaheen Mollah/Star

Tongi Junction Station Master Md Rakibur Rahman said two trains, including the Kurigram Express, are stuck at Tongi.

Tongi Junction Railway Police SI Chotan Sharma said police are working for the safety of passengers and to ensure that stranded passengers do not face any problems.