Dhaka's rail link with rest of the country restored

The rail connectivity between Dhaka with the rest of the country has been restored 4.5 hours after the derailment of a train in Tejgaon.

Dhaka Railway Station OC Ferdaus Ahmed Biswas confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said the derailed train was removed from the tracks around 9:40pm restoring communication with the rest of the country from Dhaka.

However, the crane couldn't be recovered from the adjacent rail line till the filing of this report.

Rail operations were suspended after the Titas commuter train derailed after hitting a crane in the Tejgaon area in the capital around 5:00pm.