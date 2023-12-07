Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 10:26 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 10:43 PM

Accidents & Fires

Dhaka's rail link with rest of the country restored

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 7, 2023 10:26 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 10:43 PM
train derailed in Tejgaon
Photo: Shaheen Mollah/Star

The rail connectivity between Dhaka with the rest of the country has been restored 4.5 hours after the derailment of a train in Tejgaon.

Dhaka Railway Station OC Ferdaus Ahmed Biswas confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said the derailed train was removed from the tracks around 9:40pm restoring communication with the rest of the country from Dhaka.

However, the crane couldn't be recovered from the adjacent rail line till the filing of this report.

Rail operations were suspended after the Titas commuter train derailed after hitting a crane in the Tejgaon area in the capital around 5:00pm.

তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনা
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

৫ ঘণ্টা পর ঢাকার সঙ্গে সারাদেশের রেল যোগাযোগ স্বাভাবিক

রাজধানীর তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুতির প্রায় পাঁচ ঘণ্টা পর ঢাকার সঙ্গে সারাদেশের রেল যোগাযোগ স্বাভাবিক হয়েছে।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
