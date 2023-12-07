Dhaka's rail link with most of Bangladesh snapped after derailment in Tejgaon

Railway operation between Dhaka and most of the country was suspended after a train derailed near Tejgaon station in the capital this evening.

Khairul Kabir, divisional transport officer (Dhaka Division) confirmed to The Daily Star. They have already started rescue operations, he said.

Some people were injured after the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound Titas commuter train hit a crane that was doing work for the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project around 5:00pm, said Sekendar Ali, sub-inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station.

Photo: Shaheen Mollah/Star

The injured were rushed to hospitals, he said, but could not confirm the number of injured.

Khairul Kabir said the crane was on the rail tracks even though the gate at the nearby Tejgaon level crossing was lowered. The locomotive was derailed after it hit the crane, he said.

As a result, train operations between Dhaka and other parts of the country, except the trains on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route and ones operated via Padma Bridge, was suspended, he said.

"We have already started rescue operations and hope to resume services soon," he said.

Contacted, AHM Akhtar, project director of Dhaka Elevated Expressway, said he just came to know of the incident. "But I have not gotten details yet. I will visit the spot to get the details."