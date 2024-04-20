Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 03:34 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3 killed as truck crashes into 2 bikes

Staff Correspondent, Rajshahi
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 03:34 AM

Three people on two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a sand-laden truck in the Muraripur area of Rajshahi's Paba upazila last evening.

The victims are Asif Iqbal, 19, Tajul Islam, 25, and Sweet, 31, said Akbar Ali, OC of Damkura Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The accident occurred at 5:00pm.

Asif and Sweet died on the spot, while Tajul succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Two other pillion riders on the motorcycles were admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের বিরুদ্ধে কোনো রাজনৈতিক মামলা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, ‘তাদের ভাগ্য ভালো আমরা ক্ষমতায় আছি। আমরা তাদের মতো প্রতিশোধপরায়ণ না, তাই তারা এখনও কথা বলার সুযোগ পায়।’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মূল্যস্ফীতির বাংলাদেশে খাবারের জন্য ‘ফুড চ্যালেঞ্জ’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification