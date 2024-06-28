3 killed in Chattogram market fire

Three people were killed in a fire that broke out at a market in Riaz Uddin Bazar of Chattogram early today.

Two of the deceased were identified as Md Shahed, 18, and Md Ridwan, 45, of Satkania upazila. The identity of the other victim could not be known immediately.

The fire originated in a mobile accessories shop on the first floor of the five-storey Mohammadia Plaza around 1:35am, said Abdur Razzaq, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram.

On information, eight fire engines rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze around 5:30am, he said.

The fire service officials recovered Shahed's body from the spot, he said.

Nurul Alam, in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital's Police Camp, said three injured people were taken to the hospital where Ridwan and the other died around 8:45am.