3 killed in Bogura road accidents

Three people were killed in two separate accidents in Bogura Sadar and Sonatala upazila this morning.

Two sixth-graders died when a truck hit their motorcycle and another one ran them over on Dhaka-Rangpur highway around 10:30am, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub-inspector Sajjatul Islam of Naruli Police Outpost.

The deceased were identified as cousins -- Mahanur Islam, 13, and Sifat Islam, 15, the SI said, adding that they fell on the ground as a truck hit their vehicle.

Another truck coming from the opposite direction ran them over killing the two on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to their family following autopsy, he said.

In Sonatala, a 12-grader died after a sand-laden truck hit her brother's motorcycle around 10:00am near Panchkuri Bridge.

The deceased was identified as Sahana Aktar,17, said Imran Hossain, sub-inspector of Sonatala Police Station.

Sahana and his brother were going to Sahana's college in Sukhanpukur area when the accident happened. The brother was injured and sent to hospital, the SI added.

Locals seized the truck. However, the driver and his assistant managed to flee, the police official added.