3 hurt as bus hits Gazipur City Corporation's garbage truck

Three people including two cleaning workers of Gazipur City Corporation were injured when a bus hit the city corporation's garbage truck from backside on the Konabari flyover in the city today.

The accident took place around 1:00pm when cleaning workers Majnu Mia and Swapan Mia were engaged in cleaning the garbage of the truck.

Yamin, helper of passenger bus belonged to Takwa Paribahan also sustained injuries in the incident.

The injured were admitted to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, our local correspondent reports quoting Ashraf Uddin, team leader of Konabari Modern Fire Service.

KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Konabari Police Station, said the bus was seized.