3 of a family killed in Pabna road crash

Three members of a family were killed as a truck hit their motorcycle in Pabna's Faridpur upazila yesterday.

Sohel Rana, 30; his wife Aulia Khatun, 25; and their daughter Sumaiya Khatun, 7, were from Chatmohar.

The incident took place as they were returning home around 10:00am, said Hasnat Zaman, OC of Faridpur Police Station.

When they reached Chokchokia, a truck hit their bike, leaving Aulia and Sumaiya dead on the spot and Sohel injured.

"We recovered the bodies and took Sohel to a hospital. He succumbed to his injuries around noon," said OC Hasnat.