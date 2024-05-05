3 of a family killed in Munshiganj

6 more lives lost on roads

Family members of Kuwait expatriate Alamgir Hossain in a state of despair after Alamgir and his son died in a road accident yesterday. Photo: Star

Alamgir Hossain, a Kuwait expatriate, recently returned home to his family in Dhaka's Demra area.

On May 3, he went to Kadra village in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur to visit his relatives and stayed there till 10:30pm, before beginning his return journey to Dhaka with his two sons and aunt on a private car.

Unfortunately, they met a tragic accident in front of Baushia Mana Bay Water Park on Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 1:30am yesterday.

A covered van hit their car from behind and pushed it into a roadside ditch, leaving Alamgir, 50, his younger son Zahirul Islam, 20, and aunt Rahela Begum, 50, dead on the spot.

Alamgir's elder son Nazrul Islam, 30, and driver of the private car Ibrahim Khalil Sujan, 33, were injured in the accident and taken to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex for treatment after fire service personnel rescued them, said Rifat Mallik, in-charge of Gazaria Fire Service Station.

Md Humayun Kabir, in-charge of Bhaberchar Highway Police Station, said, "We are trying to identify the covered van. The driver of the private car, Ibrahim Khalil, has been shown arrested in this connection."

In two separate accidents, six persons were killed and 14 others were injured in Noakhali and Gazipur.

The mangled truck after it hit a lorry in Gazipur, killing two workers. Photo: Star

In Noakhali, four passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed when it collided with a truck coming from opposite direction at Chandraganj Purba Bazar area and both vehicles fell into a roadside ditch.

Of the deceased, three were identified as Md Rahmat Ullah Bhuiyan, 65, Fazlul Karim, 50, and Md Alauddin, 45, while the other could not be identified immediately.

All four of them died on the spot, said OC Ruhul Amin of Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

In Gazipur, two construction workers were killed and 14 others injured as a truck hit their lorry in Sreepur upazila.

The deceased are: Russel Mia, 25, and Abu Sufian, 25.

A truck fell in a ditch after hitting a three-wheeler in Noakhali, which left four people dead. Photo: Star

The lorry, carrying a concrete mixer machine and 16 workers, was going to Mawna from Sreepur when the truck hit it from behind on Sreepur-Mawna regional road, causing it to overturn, said OC Akbar Ali Khan of Sreepur Police Station.

The two deceased were crushed under the concrete mixer, he also said, adding that police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee.