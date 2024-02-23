2 Umrah pilgrims killed in Satkhira road accident

Two Umrah pilgrims were killed and three injured when a lorry hit a battery-run three-wheeler in Assasuni upazila of Satkhira this morning.

The deceased are Fazila Khatun, 60, and Achhiya Khatun, 55. Both were passengers of the three-wheeler, reports our local correspondent quoting Biswajit Kumar Adhikari, officer-in-charge of Assasuni Police Station.

The accident took place around 7:45am in Noapara Dhalir More area.

The deceased were heading to Satkhira Sadar to catch a bus to Dhaka when the fish-laden lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed into the three-wheeler, police said quoting eyewitnesses.

Fazila and Achhiya died on the spot.

The passengers of the three-wheeler were scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia from Dhaka tomorrow to perform Umrah hajj, the OC said quoting Humayun Kabir, one of the injured.

The wounded were taken to Satkhira Medical College and Hospital, the OC added.

Further information regarding the incident could not be known immediately.