2 students drown in Uttara lake

Two schoolboys drowned in a lake in Diabari area of Dhaka's Uttara sector-18 this afternoon.

The deceased, Md Ashraf, 15, and Tamim, 15, were class nine students of a high school in Mirpur.

Quoting locals, Md Alam Hossain, senior station officer of Uttara Fire Station, told The Daily Star that five boys, including Ashraf and Tamim, got into the lake near No-10 Bridge area around 1:30pm.

At that time, the two drowned in the lake. The three other friends along with locals tried to find them but failed.

On information, a diver team of fire service reached to the spot and recovered the bodies around 3:35pm, added the fire station officer.

Aminul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Turag Police Station, said police also visited the spot.