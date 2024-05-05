2 schoolboys drown in Uttara lake

Two schoolboys drowned in a lake at Diabari in the capital's Uttara sector-18 yesterday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Md Ashraf, 15, and Tamim, 15,

They were ninth-graders at a high school in Mirpur.

Five boys, including Ashraf and Tamim, got into the lake near No-10 Bridge area around 1:30pm, Md Alam Hossain, senior station officer of Uttara Fire Station, told The Daily Star, quoting locals.

At that time, the two drowned in the lake.

The three other friends along with locals tried to find them but failed.

On information, a diver team of fire service reached the spot and recovered the bodies around 3:35pm, added the fire station officer.

Aminul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Turag Police Station, said law enforcers also visited the spot.