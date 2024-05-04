2 construction workers killed as truck collides lorry in Gazipur

Two construction workers were killed and 14 others injured as a truck collided with a lorry in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur early today.

The deceased were identified as Russel Mia, 25, and Abu Sufian, 25, of Sreepur.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Akbar Ali Khan told The Daily Star that the accident took place around 5:00am.

Station Officer of Sreepur Fire Service Belal Ahmed said a lorry, carrying a concrete mixer machine and 16 workers, was going to Mawna from Sreepur.

When the lorry reached in front of Bhangnahati councilor's house on Sreepur-Mawna regional road, a heavy truck hit it from behind.

After the collision, the lorry overturned and the workers were crushed under the mixer machine, the OC said.

Russel and Abu Sufian were brought dead, Dr Sabina of Sreepur Upazila Health Complex said, adding that 14 injured workers were also brought to the complex.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur Police Station Kuddus said the truck was seized but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI said.