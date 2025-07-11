15 injured in pileup involving 5 vehicles near Padma Bridge

At least 15 people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving five vehicles near the Padma Bridge North Police Station in Munshiganj's Louhajang upazila this morning.

The incident occurred around 11:00am when a Dhaka-bound bus of Imad Paribahan reportedly lost control due to brake failure while approaching the Padma Bridge toll plaza on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

The out-of-control bus crashed into two other passenger buses, one from Ilish Paribahan and another from Gosairhat Express, along with a private car and a jeep, confirmed Hashara Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Qader Jilani.

Both police and fire service teams rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and began rescue operations, the OC said.

"Traffic movement on the expressway was disrupted briefly but has since returned to normal," he added.

Dewan Azad Hossain, a duty officer at Srinagar Fire Station, said all 15 injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.