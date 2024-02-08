Southeast Asia
Reuters
Thu Feb 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 12:31 AM

Southeast Asia

How do polls in Pakistan work?

Pakistan goes to the polls today in a widely watched national election that will lead to the formation of a new government to lead the crisis-ridden South Asian nation for the next five years.
Reuters
Here are some facts about how the electoral system works in Pakistan:

  • Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy and voting will take place for seats in the federal legislature, called the National Assembly, and four provincial, or state, legislatures.
  • 128 million Pakistanis out of a population of 241 million are eligible to vote - all those above 18. Polling booths are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (0400 GMT to 1200 GMT) usually but time can be extended in exceptional individual circumstances.
  • On election day, voters will cast their ballots for two legislators to represent their constituency - one federally and the other provincially. There are 5,121 candidates contesting for the federal legislature and 12,695 for the provinces.
  • The National Assembly consists of 336 seats - 266 are decided through direct voting on polling day, while 70 reserved seats - 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims - are allotted according to the strength of each party in the house.
  • Victorious candidates become members of the National Assembly. Independent candidates have the option to join any party after the elections.
  • Once constituted, the National Assembly holds a parliamentary vote to select a leader of the house, who becomes the prime minister.
  • A successful candidate must show a simple majority in the house - that is, the support of at least 169 members.
  • Once a prime ministerial candidate wins the vote in the National Assembly, they are sworn in as prime minister. The new prime minister picks cabinet ministers, who form the federal government.

A similar process is followed at the provincial level to pick a chief minister and a provincial government.

