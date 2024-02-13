Pakistan polls: PPP, CEC to meet again today amid reluctance to join govt

A man walks next to a billboard displaying photos of politician Bilawal Bhutto and his sister Asifa Bhutto, a day after general elections in Karachi, Pakistan February 9, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The Central Executive Committee of the PPP which met in Islamabad to deliberate on the post-poll scenario and proposals regarding the coalition government has decided to reach out to all political parties, including the PTI-backed independents, for a possible power-sharing deal.

Addressing a press conference after the CEC meeting on Monday night, Senator Sherry Rehman said, "The PPP will approach all [political] parties, and a committee will be set up in this regard."

The committee will be formed today (Tuesday), while the CEC meeting which ended without reaching any final decision will also resume today at 3pm.

'Not in favour of joining govt'

PPP leader Shazia Marri said the apex committee expressed reservations over the purported irregularities in the conduct of polls. Faisal Karim Kundi told reporters that concerns were raised on elections in all provinces. He said the meeting discussed in detail the current scenario and possible alliances and the same would be discussed again today.

Speaking to Dawn, a PPP leader said the CEC meeting revolved around only one agenda i.e. whether or not to become part of the upcoming government in the Centre. "A majority of the members opined that we should not form the government because of the multiple challenges, including the economy, it entails. They wanted the party to focus on Sindh where it has the majority to form the government," the insider said. The insider, however, insisted no one could form the government without the PPP's support.

The PPP leader also said that coming to power at a time when the country was heading towards default would not be a sagacious decision. The PPP leader said the power-sharing formula being reported in the media was not even discussed in the meeting.

Speaking about the independents backed by the PTI, the PPP leader said the party wanted to engage all stakeholders, but they needed to make up their minds first. "(PTI leader) Gohar says something else in the morning, and by the evening their stance changes."

A day earlier, the PML-N and the PPP held a meeting in Lahore on Sunday to discuss the formation of the government in the Centre as well as future political strategies, and the exchange of recommendations aimed at promoting stability.

In this meeting, the PML-N had offered the slots of the president, the Senate chairman, and the National Assembly speaker in return for the coveted slot of the prime minister. The PPP had told the PML-N that its CEC would deliberate on this offer and give a reply.