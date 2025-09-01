Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five: police

A Pakistan government helicopter crashed in the north of the country on Monday, killing all five people on board, a police official said.

The helicopter was carrying out "a test landing on a newly proposed helipad" in a mountainous tourist area when it came down, Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in Diamer district, told AFP.

"Among the killed were two pilots and three technicians," he said.

The helicopter, which belonged to the Gilgit Baltistan government, crashed in the region's Diamer district around 10:00 am (0500 GMT).

It comes just weeks after a government MI-17 helicopter crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while carrying out flood relief efforts, killing all five crew and pilots.

There have been several deadly helicopter crashes in Pakistan in recent years, including in 2022 when five servicemen and one of the army's top commanders were killed when their helicopter crashed during flood relief operations in southwestern Balochistan province.