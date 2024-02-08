Internet blackouts now in effect in multiple regions of Pakistan: Netblocks

Businessman Imran Sheikh, 52, registers to vote at a polling station in a school on the day of the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan February 8, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ariba Shahid

Internet monitor Netblocks has said that real-time data shows that internet blackouts are now in effect in "multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions".

"The incident comes on election day and follows months of digital censorship targeting the political opposition," it said.

This comes after mobile phone signals were shut down "temporarily" at the interior ministry's directives over security issues.

In a statement, the ministry said, "Recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in precious lives have stirred security environment in the country."

Therefore, it added, "need has arisen to take measures to safeguard against" security threats.