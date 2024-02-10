Imran Khan granted bail in 12 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Pakistan today granted bail to jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to the May 9 attacks on military installations.

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif granted the bail after fulfilling a surety bond of Rs 0.1 million in all 12 cases, including the General Headquarters (Pakistan Army) and Army Museum attack, reports the Indian Express quoting The Express Tribune Pakistan.

The court said there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail. But Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases, adds the Indian Express.

The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also granted bail in 13 cases in the same case.