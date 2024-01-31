South Asia
Dawn
Wed Jan 31, 2024 11:25 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:21 PM

Most Viewed

South Asia

Imran, his wife jailed for 14 years in Toshakhana case

Dawn
Wed Jan 31, 2024 11:25 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:21 PM
Imran Khan arrested
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. REUTERS file photo

Former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi today were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Judge Moham­mad Bashir conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where the former premier is incarcerated.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Both were also barred from holding any public office for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs787 million each. Bushra Bibi did not appear before the court today.

Read more

Imran, Qureshi sentenced to 10 years in jail in cipher case

The verdict comes eight days before the February 8 general elections, which the PTI is contesting amid a state crackdown and without an electoral symbol.

It also comes just a day after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison for the breach of state secrets.

Copyright: Dawn/Asia News Network

Related topic:
Toshakhana caseVerdict in Toshakhana case against ImranImran khan toshakhana case
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নিয়ম ভেঙে ইসলামী ব্যাংককে ১ হাজার কোটি টাকা ঋণ দিয়েছে সোনালী ব্যাংক
|ব্যাংক

সুদ দিয়ে সোনালী ব্যাংক থেকে ১ হাজার কোটি টাকা ঋণ নিয়েছে ইসলামী ব্যাংক

‘তারল্য সহায়তার মেয়াদ শেষ হলেও ইসলামী ব্যাংক এখনো পুরো টাকা পরিশোধ করতে পারেনি।’

৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গ্রেপ্তারকৃত রাজনৈতিক কর্মীদের স্বচ্ছ আইনি প্রক্রিয়া নিশ্চিতের আহ্বান যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification