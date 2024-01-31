Imran, his wife jailed for 14 years in Toshakhana case

Former premier Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi today were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability Judge Moham­mad Bashir conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where the former premier is incarcerated.

Both were also barred from holding any public office for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs787 million each. Bushra Bibi did not appear before the court today.

The verdict comes eight days before the February 8 general elections, which the PTI is contesting amid a state crackdown and without an electoral symbol.

It also comes just a day after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison for the breach of state secrets.

