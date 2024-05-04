20 killed as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan

A bus veered into a ravine in Pakistan's far north early yesterday, a local government spokesman said, killing 20 passengers, while 21 injured were rescued and taken to hospital.

The bus was headed to the mountainous northern area of Gilgit-Baltistan from the garrison city of Rawalpindi in Pakistan's eastern province of Punjab, when the accident happened in the early hours.

"The bus was passing through Diamer district in Gilgit-Baltistan when it fell into a deep ravine," Faizullah Firaq, a spokesman for government authorities in the area, said, adding that 21 were injured.

The government immediately launched a rescue operation to evacuate all the injured, he added.