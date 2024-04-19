Taiwan’s next leader among Time ‘Most Influential’

Taiwan's incoming president Lai Ching-te has made Time Magazine's list of the "100 Most Influential People of 2024", which the island hailed yesterday as a recognition of its "democratic achievements".

Vice President Lai, who won the January presidential election to succeed Tsai Ing-wen, will take office on May 20 at a time of growing tensions between Taiwan and China.

Lai said in a post on X that he was "honoured" to be named the world's 100 most influential people this year by Time.

"This recognition isn't mine alone; it reflects the resilience and unity of the people of Taiwan... I will work relentlessly to promote peace and prosperity."

Beijing claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.