Modi goes for two days of meditation as polls near end

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday began a two-day meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari at the end of months of a high-octane campaign in parliamentary elections.

India's election is the world's largest, a mammoth exercise in democracy that has taken place over six weeks. The final phase of the six-week voting takes place tomorrow and results will be announced three days later.

In an interview last week with NDTV, Modi said: "I'm convinced that God has sent me for a purpose, and when that purpose is finished, my work will be done. God doesn't reveal his cards. He just keeps making me do things." However, main opposition Congress has opposed the meditation exercise and also urged the EC to ensure it is not aired by the media as it violates model code of conduct.