Reuters, Indonesia
Sun Mar 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 11:58 PM

Boat Capsize in Indonesia: 2 Rohingyas found dead

Indonesian authorities recovered two bodies from the shores of West Aceh yesterday and said local fishermen reported several other drowning victims washed up after a vessel carrying Rohingya migrants capsized off the coast earlier this week.

More than 70 Rohingya were "presumed dead or missing", which, if confirmed, would be the biggest loss of life in such an incident so far this year, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. Seventy-five people were rescued.

