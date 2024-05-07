Third phase of Indian election: 25pc turnout in first 4 hours

Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots at a polling station during the third phase of voting of India’s general election in Bhopal on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Gagan NAYAR / AFP)

A voter turnout of more than 25 percent was recorded today in the first four hours of polling in the third phase of India's Lok Sabha elections amid sporadic violence in West Bengal and reports of poll boycott in some villages of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission, a voting percentage of 25.41 percent was recorded till 11:00am. The voting in 93 constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories will continue till 6:00pm.

Maharashtra witnessed the lowest voting percentage with 18.8 percent voters exercising their franchise till 11:00am, while West Bengal recorded the highest with 32.82 percent. Four constituencies in West Bengal went to poll today. The state's total number of 42 constituencies will be covered in all the seven phases of voting till June 11 before counting of votes is taken up on June 4.

Stray incidents of violence marred the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies in West Bengal as the state's ruling TMC and opposition BJP and Congress workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur constituencies.

TMC, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) alliance lodged separate complaints related to polls violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on polling agents. The EC received 182 complaints by 9:00am, most of which were from Murshidabad and Jangipur.

In Murshidabad, Left-Congress combine candidate Mohammed Salim claimed that he caught hold of a "fake booth agent" in Rabinagar area of the constituency where Salim was greeted with "go back" slogans as he tried to enter a booth following allegations of CPI(M) booth agents being heckled by alleged TMC goons.

"The TMC has unleashed a reign of terror in the entire constituency. Strict action must be taken by the Election Commission," Salim said.

Salim was seen running from one booth to another as allegations of intimidation of voters surfaced in the area.

In Karimpur area of the constituency, clashes were reported between TMC and CPI(M) supporters outside a few booths. Clashes were reported between TMC and Congress activists from Domkol area. BJP candidate Dhanajoy Ghosh faced protests by TMC cadres in Jangipur area as he tried to enter some of the booths in the constituency.

Among other states, Assam recorded 27.34 percent polling, Bihar 24.41 per cent, Chhattisgarh 29.90 percent, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24.69 percent, Goa 30.94 percent, Gujarat 24.35 percent, Karnataka 24.48 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 30.21 percent and Uttar Pradesh 26.12 percent, till 11:00am, the EC said.

In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, residents of Dhoranpur village boycotted the polling to protest against leaders for not paying heed to their demand for a road.

Polling is underway in 93 constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories today in the third phase of India's national elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third successive term.