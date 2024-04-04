Rahul Gandhi’s affidavit shows assets worth 20.4cr rupees

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming national elections, has filed his nomination papers along with the mandatory affidavit which says he owns assets valued at Rs 20.4 crore, the Indian media reported today.

The filing of an affidavit regarding income, assets and court cases are mandatory under Indian election commission rules at the time of filing nominations for parliamentary elections.

Rahul's affidavit, which he filed yesterday, also declared that he has 18 criminal cases pending against him, said The Times of India.

According to India Today, the affidavit says he has stock market investments of Rs 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits of Rs 3.81 crore and Rs 26.25 lakh in a bank account.

Rahul also declared that he has Rs 55,000 in cash and a total income of Rs 1,02,78,680 (Rs 1.02 crore) during the financial year 2022-23.

The 53-year-old scion of the Gandhi family also possesses gold bonds worth Rs 15.2 lakh. He has investments in National Savings Schemes, postal savings and insurance policies, among others, worth Rs 61.52 lakh. The former Congress chief's jewellery assets are worth Rs 4.2 lakh, as per the affidavit.

The total value of his movable assets stands at Rs 9.24 crore while the total value of his immovable property is around Rs 11.14 crore, according to the affidavit. Rahul Gandhi also has a liability of about Rs 49.7 lakh.

Rahul filed his nomination for a second successive Lok Sabha term from Wayanad, the Kerala constituency that sent him to Parliament in 2019 after he lost his traditional bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to BJP's Smriti Irani.

In Wayanad this time, Rahul's rivals in the electoral battle are BJP's P Surendran and Communist Party of India's Annie Raja, wife of the party general secretary D Raja.