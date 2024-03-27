No interim relief Kejriwal, Delhi HC to hear plea on April 3

The Delhi High Court today refused to interfere with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.

The court also refused to grant the CM any interim relief.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued the order on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The judge, in the order, clarified the that matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"This Court deems it appropriate to issue notice of the main writ petition as well as application for grant of interim relief, returnable on 03.04.2024," the court said.

The case against Kejriwal, chief of Aam Aadmi Party, relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing Delhi government's liquor excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, sought his immediate release on the ground that the arrest was illegal.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, contended that the arrest of a sitting chief minister on the cusp of Lok Sabha elections was against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for ED, said the "bulky" petition was served upon them yesterday and time should be given to bring their stand on record. For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he added.

On Friday, the trial court remanded Kejriwal to ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".