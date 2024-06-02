Indian opposition dismisses exits polls predictions

India's opposition leaders today dismissed the exit polls prediction by major television channels which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to return to power, terming them "bogus" and "fraud".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "This is not an exit poll, it's Modi media poll … INDIA bloc will get 295 seats."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the predictions were a "deliberate attempt to justify rigging of the elections."

Congress President Malliarjun Kharge rejected the exit polls and said opposition INDIA block would get 295 seats, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The exit polls streamed in Saturday night soon after the last phase of polling in Lok Sabha elections with all major surveys projecting the BJP-led NDA's emphatic victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The official counting of votes in the elections will be taken up on June 4.

Exit polls by TV news channels projected Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were leading over the broad opposition alliance led by Congress. Most exit polls projected BJP and its NDA partners could win more than 350 seats out of 543, far ahead of the 272 seats needed to form the next government.