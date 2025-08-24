‘I too might be pushed into Bangladesh’

Amartya Sen jibes amid language row in India

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has voiced concern over "linguistic intolerance" in various states of India, especially against Bangla speakers who are suspected of being undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants.

Referring to Indian media reports that Bangla-speaking individuals were being pushed into Bangladesh, he quipped, saying there is a possibility that he might be sent back to Dhaka, where his family has roots.

"There remains a possibility that I might be sent back to Bangladesh because my ancestral home is in Dhaka. And I do not have much objection to that," said Sen, who was born in Santiniketan.

The 91-year-old Nobel laureate made the remarks on Friday while speaking at a public discussion in Kolkata on the social opportunities the Indian youth should have.

"I saw in the newspaper that someone was sent to Bangladesh because he was speaking in Bengali. It made me a bit worried," Sen said.

Later, in response to media queries regarding the reported harassment of Bangla-speaking individuals in BJP-ruled states, he stressed the diversity of Indian civilisation, stating that every cultural identity, including Bangalee and Punjabi, has reasons to be celebrated.

"People from Bengal or the Bengali-speaking people are facing professional obstacles and are being disrespected. I am not claiming that the Bengali culture and civilisation are the best, but we must highlight the history of the Bengali language, culture and civilisation. There must be respect for Bengali culture. If not, there needs to be protests," the economist said.